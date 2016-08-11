MOSCOW Aug 11 The Russian Navy plans to hold
exercises in the Black Sea to practice repelling underwater
attacks by saboteurs, Russian news agencies on Thursday cited
the defence ministry as saying.
The scenario would be based on pushing back an underwater
attack by saboteurs from the sea, the ministry said.
Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine on Wednesday of using
terrorist tactics to try to provoke a new conflict and
destabilise annexed Crimea after Russia said it had thwarted two
armed Ukrainian attempts to get saboteurs into the contested
Black Sea peninsula.
