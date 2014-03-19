GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year
MOSCOW, March 19 Moscow on Wednesday called Ukraine's argument against the referendum in Crimea to become part of Russia "strange, illogical and legally ignorant".
Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a statement on its website, said that Ukraine, which has said it will not recognise the referendum, was "openly distorting and arbitrarily interpreting the norms of international law". (Reporting by Thomas Grove)
JAKARTA, March 21 Indonesian police said on Tuesday Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Chinese executives suspected of fraud linked to a more than $800 million Sinopec oil terminal development in Indonesia.
