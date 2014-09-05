SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 The Russian Central Bank
will work to expand the investor base in the country's domestic
treasury market to include more investors from Asian and Arab
countries, a senior Central Bank official said on Friday.
The statement comes after news that the European Union was
considering barring investors from buying new Russian sovereign
debt and speculation was mounting that the United States may
make a similar move, in retaliation for Moscow's role in the
Ukraine conflict.
About a quarter of the investor base in the $100-billion
local sovereign bond market are non-residents, according to data
from the Central Bank.
