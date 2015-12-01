MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia is still waiting to hear
from Kiev about its offer to restructure a $3 billion debt to
Moscow in equal instalments over the next three years, Deputy
Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
The unexpected offer to change the terms of the Eurobond
held by Russia and maturing on Dec. 20 was announced last month
by President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 annual summit in
Turkey's Antalya.
Not many details of the offer have emerged, except that
Russia would like to see three annual repayments of $1 billion
each starting next year and that Moscow was ready to renegotiate
coupon payments on the bond.
"The work continues, there is no progress," Storchak told
journalists.
The two-year Eurobond was issued by the government of former
president Viktor Yanukovich in late 2013 as public protests took
off against his swing away from association with the European
Union towards deeper ties with Russia. Unrest and bloodshed
eventually forced him to flee.
Ukraine has included it among the sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed bonds to be restructured in a deal with a
group of its largest creditors in order to plug a $15 billion
funding gap under an International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion
bailout programme.
Kiev has insisted it will not repay the Eurobond this year,
while Moscow has argued the debt belongs to a sovereign-debt
category that puts it outside the Ukraine package.
Storchak said Moscow is waiting until Dec. 8 to hear from
Ukraine. On that date the IMF is scheduled to vote on changes to
its lending policy. "We would like to agree with Ukraine before
the changes are made," Storchak said.
