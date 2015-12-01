MOSCOW Dec 1 Russia is still waiting to hear from Kiev about its offer to restructure a $3 billion debt to Moscow in equal instalments over the next three years, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.

The unexpected offer to change the terms of the Eurobond held by Russia and maturing on Dec. 20 was announced last month by President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 annual summit in Turkey's Antalya.

Not many details of the offer have emerged, except that Russia would like to see three annual repayments of $1 billion each starting next year and that Moscow was ready to renegotiate coupon payments on the bond.

"The work continues, there is no progress," Storchak told journalists.

The two-year Eurobond was issued by the government of former president Viktor Yanukovich in late 2013 as public protests took off against his swing away from association with the European Union towards deeper ties with Russia. Unrest and bloodshed eventually forced him to flee.

Ukraine has included it among the sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bonds to be restructured in a deal with a group of its largest creditors in order to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion bailout programme.

Kiev has insisted it will not repay the Eurobond this year, while Moscow has argued the debt belongs to a sovereign-debt category that puts it outside the Ukraine package.

Storchak said Moscow is waiting until Dec. 8 to hear from Ukraine. On that date the IMF is scheduled to vote on changes to its lending policy. "We would like to agree with Ukraine before the changes are made," Storchak said.

