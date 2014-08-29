* Body of evidence points to Russian soldiers in Ukraine
* Kremlin denials help reduce risk if its conflict goes
wrong
* Some EU states wary of saying Russia is waging war
* They want to leave room for a compromise with Kremlin
By Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, Aug 29 The Ukraine conflict has evoked
many memories of the Cold War, including a footloose attitude to
the truth. But even as Russia's denials of involvement stretch
credibility to breaking point, for some they remain a convenient
fiction.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is chief among them;
denying a Russian role will keep his domestic audience in
ignorance of a war they don't want - especially useful if the
battle goes badly.
But there are also some European powers, including Germany
and France, who despite being on the opposite side of the crisis
share Putin's desire not to paint it as an out-and-out war
between Russia and Ukraine.
For them, stating unequivocally that Russia has attacked
Ukraine would force them to impose more costly sanctions, and
could block the path to a truce with Russia they hope will
resolve the crisis.
Some say the evidence of Russian involvement has built to a
point where it now strains credibility to assert that Russia's
military is not helping the rebels in eastern Ukraine.
That is especially so after the past 72 hours when,
according to Kiev, Russia has pushed in troops and hardware to
avoid a collapse of its pro-Moscow separatist allies.
"The mask is coming off," said Samantha Power, the U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations. "In these acts, these recent
acts, we see Russia's actions for what they are: a deliberate
effort to support, and now fight alongside, illegal separatists
in another sovereign country."
NATO has released satellite imagery it said showed Russian
combat forces inside Ukrainian territory. A group of captured
servicemen from Russia were recorded on video describing how
they were ordered into Ukraine, though officials in Moscow said
they crossed the border by mistake.
A Reuters reporter saw armoured vehicles and uniformed men,
all with identifying markings removed or covered up, massing on
the Russian side of the border with Ukraine. They were a short
drive from the Ukrainian village where residents reported seeing
identical troops manning checkpoints.
In the northwest Russian city of Pskov, reporters were
chased away from a cemetery where, according to accounts on
social media, two Russian paratroopers killed in Ukraine were
secretly buried.
Two members of a Russian presidential human rights council
said they had evidence that more than 100 Russian servicemen
were killed in a single battle in Ukraine this month.
TRAUMA OF WAR
Russia continues to deny that its troops or military
equipment have attacked Ukraine. The defence ministry dismissed
the assertions as a "canard" invented by foreigners.
The Kremlin knows that an all-out war would threaten Putin's
popularity after an Aug. 26 opinion poll by Russia's Public
Opinion Foundation showed only 5 percent of respondents favoured
sending in Russian troops to eastern Ukraine.
The same poll showed the majority of Russians receive their
information on the conflict from television -- which is almost
entirely state-controlled and makes no mention of Russian troops
fighting in Ukraine -- and that 73 percent believe the
information they get from the media is reliable.
Putin only acknowledged that Russian troops had occupied
Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula earlier this year after it became
clear Kiev would not fight back against Moscow's annexation.
"Nobody judges the winners," said Dmitry Oreshkin, a
political analyst who is often critical of Putin.
Eastern Ukraine, in contrast, will be a tough fight, with
the outcome uncertain.
If the Kremlin were to let the broader Russian public know
its soldiers were fighting in Ukraine, that could unearth
traumatic memories of past conflicts.
Memories are still raw of the long, drawn-out fight against
separatists in the Russian region of Chechnya, and before that
the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and the telegrams telling
families that their sons had died in those campaigns.
Those conflicts also spawned an organised network of
campaign groups called soldiers' mothers committees which --
even as the rest of civil society has been squeezed by the
Kremlin -- still enjoy moral authority and political influence.
That network has already swung into action, collating
information from parents who said their soldier sons had gone
missing, possibly in Ukraine.
"We are a small movement but a morally strong one," Ella
Polyakova, who heads the St. Petersburg Soldiers' Mothers
Committee, told Reuters. She also sits on the presidential human
rights council.
Putin can skirt the domestic political risks of waging a war
by denying that it is happening for as long as he can.
"If it's an all-out war against Ukraine, people's minds
would turn around much more quickly," said Oreshkin. "That would
be dangerous for Putin."
Acknowledging that Russia is involved would also undermine
the Kremlin's efforts to make Kiev recognise the separatists as
a legitimate domestic phenomenon that must be accommodated in an
eventual political settlement.
EUROPEAN NUANCE
While the United States, the leadership of the NATO military
alliance, and more hawkish European countries such as Britain
and Poland say unequivocally that Russian troops are fighting in
Ukraine, some European leaders have been more cautious.
French President Francois Hollande said that for Russian
troops to have entered Ukrainian territory would be "intolerable
and unacceptable", but added the qualification that this had not
yet been proven to be true.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel referred to "reports of an
increased presence of Russian soldiers" in Ukraine, without
saying that they were on the ground there.
According to one senior European diplomat, Berlin believes
that, at some point in the future, a deal can be brokered with
Russia and so does not want to take steps that would
unnecessarily antagonise it.
In the case of France, accusing Moscow of invading Ukraine
could jeopardise a deal to sell a Mistral warship to the Russian
navy, which in turn could have an effect on future defence
contracts with other customers, according to Francois Heisbourg,
chairman of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in
Paris.
"Of the major countries, I assume France would be the last
one to state the obvious," said Heisbourg.
"They have a stake in denying this for as long as they can
and only changing their mind when the evidence is completely
unambiguous. Don't expect the French to signal the beginning of
the stampede."
If Russia openly waged war on Ukraine, it would be harder
for European states such as France and Germany to maintain their
nuanced line on Russia, and make tougher European Union
sanctions inevitable.
This factor, along with the domestic risks, gives Putin an
additional reason to maintain his line that Russian troops are
not fighting in Ukraine.
