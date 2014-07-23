* Dutch trade with Russia inflated by gateway, tax benefits
* Trade, financial flows give Dutch potential sanctions
leverage
* Some lawmakers keen to clamp down, others urge caution
By Thomas Escritt and Harro Ten Wolde
AMSTERDAM, July 23 The seafaring Netherlands
prides itself on being a trading nation, reluctant to let
politics get in the way of a good deal.
But since the downing, allegedly by Moscow-backed rebels in
eastern Ukraine, of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 with the loss
of 193 Dutch lives, a growing Dutch chorus has called for the
country to use its trade power to hit Russia in the wallet.
Dozens of Russian firms have chosen to incorporate in the
Netherlands to save money on tax, taking advantage of an
extensive network of double taxation treaties. The country is
also one of Russia's largest trade partners.
Rotterdam, the world's fourth largest port, is a major
distribution hub for fossil fuels and minerals and was the
single largest destination for Russian exports in 2013,
importing $70 billion of goods excluding gas, according to the
United Nations and the World Trade Organisation.
Crude oil accounted for $22 billion of the total, followed
by coal and metal ores. Much of it was re-exported, either raw
or after refining or processing - Rotterdam is the entry point
for a big slice of imports to Germany, Europe's largest economy.
"The trade in mineral fuels is very important in the trade
relationship between the Netherlands and Russia and that
dominates," said Marjolijn Jaarsma of the national statistics
agency Statistics Netherlands.
"Almost two thirds of that is for re-export," she said.
"It's the Rotterdam effect."
That suggests the Dutch economy is less dependent on Russian
imports than the trade figures indicate.
According to a report last year by U.N. agency UNCTAD, the
Netherlands was one of the top three jurisdictions, along with
Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, for the "round-tripping"
of Russian investment money.
Under that technique, money that looks like foreign
investment abroad is sent to a low-tax offshore financial centre
and then comes straight home, giving the owner legal protection
against expropriation or arbitrary acts by government.
An opinion poll published on Wednesday in the daily De
Telegraaf said 78 percent of the Dutch want punitive sanctions
taken against Russia even if it harms the Dutch economy.
POLITICS BEFORE TRADE?
Once the world's greatest maritime power at the centre of a
17th century trading empire that spanned the globe, the
Netherlands may be minded to turn its back on centuries of
tradition and put politics before trade.
"Nobody, absolutely nobody gets the better of us," Foreign
Minister Frans Timmermans wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday,
shortly before the first bodies from the crash arrived back in
the Netherlands.
One Moscow-based financial source said the Netherlands was
popular for structuring Russian offshore investments.
"I would expect there are very significant investments going
through the Netherlands," the source said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
"There will be a push to look at this (but) people (will
also be) thinking about the business implications - they may
lose jobs if Russian investment pulls out," the source said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said all options
"whether political, economic or financial" are on the table.
Lawmakers are taking an increasingly hard line, with several
opposition politicians saying targeting Russian offshore
companies should be a priority of Dutch policy.
Several plan to raise the issue in a parliamentary committee
meeting on Friday. Others say it would be wise to wait with
sanctions until the bodies of victims are safely returned and
investigations are out of the way.
"If Russia's complicity or responsibility is proven beyond
doubt, every measure, whether economic, trade-related, personal
or related to the delivery of weapons should be considered,"
said Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, foreign affairs spokesman for the liberal
D66 party, which according to polls would win an election today.
Bram van Ojik, parliamentary leader of the Green party, said
the government should make a priority of targeting "mailbox
companies" - postal addresses with no permanent employees acting
as a front for a much larger business located abroad.
"There are thousands of mailbox companies here in the
Netherlands and some of their businesses are pretty shady
anyway," he said.
A hint of the scale of the capital flows generated by such
companies comes from the foreign direct investment figures
published by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).
Flows to and from the Netherlands are among the most
volatile, and in some years orders of magntitude larger than
flows to much larger economies like France or the United States.
In 2012, the net FDI outflow from Russia to the Netherlands
reached $2.6 billion. In 2013, flows were reversed, with a net
$3.5 billion flowing from the Netherlands to Russia. The
equivalent figures for France were a $1.4 billion outflow in
2012 and a $449 million outflow in 2013.
Net Russian FDI outflows to the United States were just $688
million in 2012 and $763 million in 2013.
But some politicians cautioned against acting in haste, even
putting aside the harm sanctions could cause the Dutch economy.
"Not all the bodies are home yet," said Harry van Bommel,
foreign affairs spokesman for the left-wing Socialist Party.
"There has to be cooperation first of all with recovery of
the bodies," he said. "It would be an irresponsible disturbance
of this process if now, at this stage, sanctions were
introduced."
