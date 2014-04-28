PETROZAVODSK, Russia, April 28 President
Vladimir Putin's top economic adviser said on Monday the new
round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian officials and
companies will have little effect on the country's economy and
will only strengthen the resolve of the Kremlin and its allies.
"The more sanctions there are, the more strongly the elite
will consolidate," Kremlin adviser Andrei Belousov told
journalists in the northern city of Petrozavodsk, where he
accompanied Putin on a visit.
"There will probably be some consequences (for the economy)
... but it is unlikely that they will have a serious impact on
an operational, annual level," Belousov said of the sanctions.
He said that, in his view, the new sanctions do not give
sufficient grounds to change the country's budget rule, which
limits government spending.
