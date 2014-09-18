MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday that he expected Russia's economy to grow by 0.1-0.2 percent in the remaining months of this year.

Ulyukayev also told a government meeting that the Russian economy grew 0.7 percent in the first eight months of the year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)