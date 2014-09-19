SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 Talk of making Russia a closed economy is inappropriate, and Russia intends to stick to basic principles of macroeconomic policy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"Any discussions about fundamental changes to the model of economic development, in the direction of a mobilisational or closed economy, are inappropriate and unnecessary," he told an business conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.