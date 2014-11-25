MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's economy is likely to
grow by 0.7-0.8 percent in 2014, but next year's 1.2 percent
growth forecast may need to be revised, Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung.
The ministry has officially forecasted growth of 0.5 percent
this year but its officials say this may be an underestimate
given 0.8 percent growth in the first 10 months.
Asked about next year's growth forecast of 1.2 percent,
Ulyukayev said: "We, possibly, will have to correct our
forecast."
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)