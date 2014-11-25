(Adds further comments)
MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's economy is likely to
grow by 0.7-0.8 percent in 2014 but next year's 1.2 percent
growth forecast may have to be revised, Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said.
In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung published on Tuesday, Ulyukayev defended Russian
economic policy, blaming external factors such as the events
over Ukraine for starting what he called an "avalanche".
The ministry has officially forecast growth of 0.5 percent
this year but ministry officials say this may be an
underestimate, given 0.8 percent growth in the first 10 months.
Asked about next year's growth forecast of 1.2 percent,
Ulyukayev said: "We, possibly, will have to correct our
forecast."
In contrast, the Russian central bank expects growth of just
0.1 percent next year, reflecting the economic damage caused by
Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis and a slump in
oil prices.
Commenting on the oil-price slide - a problem for Russia's
commodity-dependent economy - Ulyukayev said that he did not
believe in conspiracy theories, seeing the fall as the result of
changes in global supply and demand.
"Now the market is looking for a new equilibrium. I think
that in 12 months it will be found close to $90 per barrel," he
said.
Ulyukayev said economic problems facing Russia reflected
events abroad including in Ukraine. "Now the avalanche is
rolling and it's extremely difficult to stop. We can only try
somehow to defend ourselves," he said.
The minister reiterated his opposition to providing state
support to oil producer Rosneft, saying it was in a good
financial condition. The company has asked for nearly $50
billion from a state fund.
Ulyukayev also opposed selling rival oil company Bashneft to
Rosneft, arguing that "if one state enterprise is sold to
another this cannot be privatisation". He said Bashneft would be
included in the government's privatisation plan.
Bashneft was recently returned to state ownership as a
result of a criminal investigation into its owner, causing
investors to fear that the state was using the case to
expropriate private property.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)