MOSCOW, April 26 Russia is reserving judgment on
whether to recognise Ukraine's presidential election on May 25,
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, told
the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in an interview published on
Saturday.
"We are watching how they take place," he said. "If tanks
will be shooting, then of course (recognition) is absurd. But
for now we aren't making categorical declarations and
conclusions in advance."
Churkin also said it was possible the elections may not
happen.
Western leaders have agreed to impose new sanctions against
Russia as they regard a stable and peaceful election as an
urgent step. Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to undermine
the vote.
Churkin also told Komsomolskaya Pravda that the Kiev
government "must take the first step" to implement an
international agreement to defuse the Ukraine crisis reached in
Geneva on April 17 "because they consider themselves the
government".
"They need to do more than those protesting in eastern
Ukraine: disarm (the nationalist group) Right Sector, free
occupied administrative buildings. But the most important thing
is to begin dialogue with the east. So far they haven't lifted a
finger," he said.
Western governments have accused Russia of doing nothing to
implement the Geneva agreement, which said illegal armed groups
must be disarmed and illegally occupied buildings and public
places vacated.
