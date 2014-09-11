MOSCOW, Sept 11 The United States and European Union may stop billions of dollars in oil exploration in Russia by the world's largest energy companies in a new round of sanctions, U.S. government sources said.

Following is a factbox on key projects in Russia in which energy firms from the European Union and the United States are involved or plan involvement:

BP

- BP obtained a 19.75 percent stake in state-controlled Rosneft as part of a deal that saw the British firm sell Rosneft its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP for $55 billion last year.

- The companies agreed to explore Russia's hard-to-recover oil deposits. BP's head, Robert Dudley, a U.S. citizen, sits on Rosneft's board.

EXXONMOBIL

- Is involved in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project off the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, which produces more than 100,000 barrels of oil per day. ExxonMobil owns 30 percent in the project, while Rosneft has a 20 percent stake. Other stakeholders are Japan's Sodeco and India's ONGC.

- Rosneft and Exxon agreed to develop West Siberia's hard-to-recover oil, where resources are estimated to be bigger than those in the Bakken formation in North America. ExxonMobil pledged to provide financing worth up to $300 million.

- Rosneft and Exxon will tap the offshore reaches of the Russian Arctic. The acreage in the Chukchi Sea, Laptev Sea and Kara Sea spans approximately 600,000 square km (150 million acres). Exploration drilling in the Kara Sea began in August.

- Both companies have agreed to tap Black Sea reserves.

STATOIL

- Rosneft and Norway's Statoil are due to develop the Domanik shale formation in the Volga region.

- Rosneft and Statoil will jointly work on the Norwegian continental shelf in the Barents Sea, where Rosneft was awarded a 20 percent stake in the license PL713.

- Both companies will also work in Russia's Perseevsky area in the Barents Sea and the Kashevarovsky, Lisyansky and Magadan 1 areas in the Sea of Okhotsk.

- Statoil owns 30 percent stake in Kharyaga oil project in northern Russia.

ENI, CONOCOPHILLIPS

- Along with Rosneft, Italy's Eni will develop the Fedynsky, Central Barents blocks in the Barents Sea and the Western Chernomorsky block in the Black Sea.

- Rosneft has the Polar Light project with ConocoPhillips in the Russian Arctic.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

- Royal Dutch Shell works with Gazprom Neft, the oil unit of state gas company Gazprom, via Salym Petroleum, which produces 140,000 barrels of oil per day.

- Salym Petroleum is also exploring for unconventional oil at the Bazhenov formation in West Siberia.

- Gazprom Neft and Shell created another joint venture last year to explore for shale oil at three deposits in West Siberia.

- Shell owns 27.5 percent at the Sakhalin-2 project, which produces over 100,000 barrels of oil per day and around 10 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas. Gazprom has 50 percent stake, Japan's Mitsui - 12.5 percent, Mitsubishi - 10 percent.

TOTAL

- Total holds a 40 percent stake and leads Kharyaga oil project with production of around 30,000 barrels per day.

- Total agreed with Lukoil to explore the Bazhenov formation. Seismic acquisition should start this year and exploration drilling is due to follow in 2015. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper/Jeremy Gaunt)