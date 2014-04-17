MOSCOW, April 17 Aeroflot on Thursday
said Ukraine has informed the Russian airline it will impose
tight restrictions on the entry of Russian men into the country,
where pro-Russian separatist rebellions have broken out.
"Aeroflot is informing passengers about strict restrictions
imposed by the Ukrainian authorities on entry into the country,"
the company said in a statement. It indicated men between the
ages of 16 and 60 would be denied entry unless they had proof of
a reason to visit, such as family ties or an invitation from a
business or individual, or were traveling with their families.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)