MOSCOW Feb 21 A Russian envoy sent to Kiev by
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that talks to resolve
Ukraine's crisis produced progress, but indicated Moscow had
questions about a European Union-mediated peace deal and
confirmed he had not signed it.
"Certain questions still remain, consultations will
continue, this is a normal process," the Interfax news agency
quoted the envoy, Vladimir Lukin, as saying after returning to
Moscow.
"We talked, we clarified each other's positions," he said.
"We will continue consultations, in that sense there it is of
course a progress."
He said he did not sign the EU-mediated peace deal with
President Viktor Yanukovich aiming to resolve a political crisis
in which dozens have been killed and opening the way for an
early presidential election next year.
Despite offering a $15 billion bailout seen in the West as a
reward for Yanukovich's decision to cancel an association
agreement with the EU, Russia has said it was not interfering.
It has accused the West of meddling and warned against "imposing
mediation" on Ukraine.
"The thing is that we don't quite understand what our role
here is," Interfax quoted Lukin as saying. "The issue of
dialogue between the Ukrainian sides is their affair, we are
witnesses here."
"We want to be useful without meddling into the internal
affairs of this country, without assuming obligations which are
not fully clear," he said.