MOSCOW, March 19 Russia accused the European
Union on Wednesday of cancelling a visit to Moscow by European
Council President Herman Van Rompuy because his allies did not
want to find out "the truth" about the Ukraine crisis.
A senior EU official in Brussels denied Van Rompuy had been
planning to go to Moscow even though Russian news agencies said
on Tuesday evening that he would arrive on Wednesday.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Van Rompuy had volunteered
to travel to Moscow to hear Russia's view on the crisis over
Ukraine, whose Crimea region has voted to join Russia, but was
prevented from doing so by other EU officials.
The ministry said in a statement on its website that Van
Rompuy had "invited himself" but "he was not allowed to come by
his own side."
Implying the EU had already agreed on a version of events in
Ukraine that suited Brussels, the statement added: "Why would he
need to know the truth if everything has already been decided?"
The senior EU official said Van Rompuy and President
Vladimir Putin had discussed the possibility of a visit by
telephone earlier this month.
"That was an option on the table, but it was never
confirmed," the official said. "I don't exclude that we will
have other contacts in the coming days, either directly or by
phone. We need to engage with the Russians because there has to
be a negotiated solution."
The United States and the EU do not recognise the legitimacy
of a referendum in Crimea on Sunday that showed overwhelming
support for union with Russia, and have imposed asset freezes on
several Russian officials and lawmakers.
The seizure of Crimea by Russian forces, and moves to annex
it, have caused the most serious East-West crisis since the end
of the Cold War.
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels, Writing by
Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage,)