MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's envoy to the European
Union said the authorities in Kiev had incorrectly interpreted
an international deal to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, where
rebellions have broken out in Russian-speaking eastern
provinces.
"If we are speaking about how the Geneva document is being
interpreted in Kiev by the current authorities, then
unfortunately they understood this incorrectly," Vladimir
Chizhov told the Russian state television Rossiya-24.
"In particularly that it only applies to the eastern and
southern provinces and those who are demanding federalism, but
it not to Kiev, where (it thinks) everything is legal including
the ongoing occupation of Maidan (Independence Square)"
