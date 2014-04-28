MOSCOW, April 28 Russia's energy minister and EU
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger have reached a tentative
agreement for three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the EU
on Ukraine's debt to Moscow for gas to be held later this week,
the Russian ministry said.
"The meeting is planned for May 2 in Warsaw," the Russian
Energy Ministry said, adding that it expected the Ukrainian
delegation to confirm its participation soon. Russia had earlier
proposed the talks be held on Monday in Moscow.
President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia could halt
supplies to Ukraine over non-payment of more than $2 billion in
debt for gas, potentially reducing deliveries to European
customers who receive gas via pipelines in Ukraine.
