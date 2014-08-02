MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the European Union on Saturday of withdrawing a ban on supplying Ukraine with military technology and equipment "on the quiet."

"During a recent meeting of the Council of Europe in Brussels, leaders of EU member states agreed 'on the quiet' to remove restrictions on exports to Kiev of equipment that could be used for internal repression," the ministry said in a statement on its website. "Exports of military technologies and equipment were also allowed."

The ministry also called on the 28-nation EU not to be "goaded" by Washington over events in east Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are fighting government forces. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)