MOSCOW Jan 12 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday Moscow believed "all artificial barriers" between Russia and the European Union would be lifted and there was every possibility for the two sides to have an equal partnership, RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov did not say when he expected such barriers to be removed. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia over its role in the crisis in Ukraine.

