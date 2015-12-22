MOSCOW Dec 22 Russia will continue making
efforts to iron out existing disputes in its trade relations
with the European Union and Ukraine, Russian news agencies
quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday.
"I think we will return to these issues more than once. We
want to normalise relations (in trade) with our partners - with
Ukraine and with the European Union," Interfax news agency
quoted Putin as saying.
Last week Putin ordered his government officials to suspend
Russia's free trade zone with Ukraine from Jan. 1 of next year,
citing "extraordinary circumstances affecting the interests and
economic security" of Russia.
The decree was signed as Ukraine and the EU agreed to begin
the implementation of their bilateral trade agreement on Jan. 1.
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said
separately on Tuesday that Russia was ready "to take part in
talks and search for compromise" on the Ukraine-EU trade
agreement.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Teterevleva;
writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)