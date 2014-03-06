UPDATE 3-Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and Eni
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's Foreign Ministry said EU moves to consider freezing talks on a visa-free regime with Russia were "politicised, unconstructive and ungrounded" and expressed hope it would not happen.
"We still hope that at the end of the day our partners will not go for such a move," the ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.
EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and how to respond to Russia's seizure of the Crimean peninsula.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
