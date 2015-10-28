(Adds quote, context)
MOSCOW Oct 28 A Ukrainian Eurobond held by
Russia and due for redemption in December is "official" debt,
and for that reason Russia is not taking part in restructuring
talks Ukraine has held with private creditors, Russia's finance
minister said on Wednesday.
Anton Siluanov told journalists that Moscow would take legal
measures if Kiev did not repay the debt on time.
Russia's longstanding position is that the $3 billion
Ukrainian Eurobond should be classified as official
intergovernmental debt and is therefore subject to different
rules than for sovereign debt owned by private firms.
"Ukraine's debt to Russia which is due to be redeemed in
December of this year cannot be treated as a debt before private
creditors, the debt has another status, it is official" Siluanov
said.
"The Ukrainian authorities have been repeatedly informed by
the Russian side that Russia expects repayment of the debt fully
and on time," he said.
Ukraine insists it will not pay the debt in full or offer
better repayment terms than those offered to other creditors in
restructuring talks.
Efforts to restructure Ukraine's debt are seen as crucial to
shore up its war-torn economy, following a conflict between
government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east.
A deal would allow Kiev to plug a $15 billion funding gap
under an International Monetary Fund-led $40 billion bailout
programme.
The IMF has not yet decided whether it views the Eurobond
held by Russia and issued when pro-Russian former Ukrainian
president Viktor Yanukovich was still in power as official debt.
Moscow bought the bond from Kiev in December 2013 as part of
a plan to rescue Yanukovich in the face of street opposition to
his rule. He fled two months later as protests widened, opening
a rift between Moscow and the new pro-European leaders who
followed him.
