MOSCOW, April 14 Russia will turn to arbitration courts should Ukraine fail to repay a $3 billion debt on time, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"In case of no repayment, we will turn to arbitration courts," Siluanov told Russia's state-owned Rossiya-1 television channel.

Russia, which holds $3 billion of Ukrainian bonds due in December, has so far refused to participate in the restructuring of Ukraine's debt. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)