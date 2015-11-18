* Siluanov: Russian-held debt can't be classed as commercial

* Says held talks with key IMF shareholders on new offer

* Ready for talks if Kiev, IMF, lenders back offer by Dec. 8 (Adds comment from International Monetary Fund)

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russia signalled on Wednesday it was ready to make some concessions in its new offer on restructuring Ukraine's debt, but reiterated it would never agree to having it treated in the same way as debt belonging to private creditors.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia had discussed the proposal, which envisages Ukraine repaying the $3 billion in Eurobonds held by Moscow in $1 billion tranches over the next three years, with the International Monetary Fund's key shareholders.

President Vladimir Putin, who unexpectedly announced the proposal on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Turkey on Monday, said the terms Russia was offering Ukraine were better than what the IMF had been suggesting.

Siluanov said the ministry was ready to meet its Ukrainian partners to discuss the offer, provided it was supported by the IMF, its shareholders and Ukraine by Dec. 8. He did not elaborate.

"(Then) we are prepared to consult more broadly with the Ukrainian side, with the International Monetary Fund, with other participants and discuss the specific details of our offer, so that they are acceptable for the Russian side, colleagues from the IMF, as well as colleagues from Ukraine," Siluanov said.

An IMF spokesman said Russian authorities had outlined their proposal at a meeting between Putin and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde. "As we have said, we expect the Russian and Ukrainian authorities to conduct direct discussions on this matter," he said in an emailed statement.

Russia bought the Eurobonds in December 2013, three months before the overthrow of Ukraine's then-president, Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich, amid street protests against his rule.

Moscow and Kiev have been at loggerheads over the issue since then, in the context of a wider deterioration in relations caused by Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has included the Eurobond among the sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed bonds to be restructured in a deal with a group of its largest creditors in order to plug a $15 billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout programme.

SOVEREIGN DEBT

But Russia insists the debt, originally due next month, cannot be considered commercial and that its proposal could be implemented within the framework of the current IMF programme to Ukraine.

"We will never agree to include Ukraine's debt to the Russian Federation in a list of debts to commercial creditors," Siluanov said. "We are talking here exclusively of sovereign debt."

Although the terms of the offer are still largely unknown, Siluanov signalled that Russia was ready to renegotiate coupon payments on the bonds and that Ukraine would only have to pay $75 million in interest in 2015.

Putin said the offer should be accompanied by guarantees from the United States, the European Union or an established international financial institute.

However, a source told Reuters on Tuesday Ukraine's private creditors were unlikely to allow Kiev to accept Moscow's proposal.

Some analysts have also been sceptical about the scale of Russia's concessions.

"I think Russia's offer isn't very generous at all," said Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford Economics.

"In particular, I think asking for guarantees puts the status of the debt way senior to the private sector. Getting an IMF guarantee and a decent rate of interest from Ukraine is a great investment, almost better than being paid up now." (Additonal reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush and Jonathan Oatis)