* Siluanov: Russian-held debt can't be classed as commercial
* Says held talks with key IMF shareholders on new offer
* Ready for talks if Kiev, IMF, lenders back offer by Dec. 8
(Adds comment from International Monetary Fund)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russia signalled on Wednesday it
was ready to make some concessions in its new offer on
restructuring Ukraine's debt, but reiterated it would never
agree to having it treated in the same way as debt belonging to
private creditors.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia had discussed
the proposal, which envisages Ukraine repaying the $3 billion in
Eurobonds held by Moscow in $1 billion tranches over the next
three years, with the International Monetary Fund's key
shareholders.
President Vladimir Putin, who unexpectedly announced the
proposal on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in
Turkey on Monday, said the terms Russia was offering Ukraine
were better than what the IMF had been suggesting.
Siluanov said the ministry was ready to meet its Ukrainian
partners to discuss the offer, provided it was supported by the
IMF, its shareholders and Ukraine by Dec. 8. He did not
elaborate.
"(Then) we are prepared to consult more broadly with the
Ukrainian side, with the International Monetary Fund, with other
participants and discuss the specific details of our offer, so
that they are acceptable for the Russian side, colleagues from
the IMF, as well as colleagues from Ukraine," Siluanov said.
An IMF spokesman said Russian authorities had outlined their
proposal at a meeting between Putin and IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde. "As we have said, we expect the Russian and
Ukrainian authorities to conduct direct discussions on this
matter," he said in an emailed statement.
Russia bought the Eurobonds in December 2013, three months
before the overthrow of Ukraine's then-president, Moscow-backed
Viktor Yanukovich, amid street protests against his rule.
Moscow and Kiev have been at loggerheads over the issue
since then, in the context of a wider deterioration in relations
caused by Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has included the Eurobond among the sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed bonds to be restructured in a deal with a
group of its largest creditors in order to plug a $15 billion
funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout programme.
SOVEREIGN DEBT
But Russia insists the debt, originally due next month,
cannot be considered commercial and that its proposal could be
implemented within the framework of the current IMF programme to
Ukraine.
"We will never agree to include Ukraine's debt to the
Russian Federation in a list of debts to commercial creditors,"
Siluanov said. "We are talking here exclusively of sovereign
debt."
Although the terms of the offer are still largely unknown,
Siluanov signalled that Russia was ready to renegotiate coupon
payments on the bonds and that Ukraine would only have to pay
$75 million in interest in 2015.
Putin said the offer should be accompanied by guarantees
from the United States, the European Union or an established
international financial institute.
However, a source told Reuters on Tuesday Ukraine's private
creditors were unlikely to allow Kiev to accept Moscow's
proposal.
Some analysts have also been sceptical about the scale of
Russia's concessions.
"I think Russia's offer isn't very generous at all," said
Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro research at Oxford
Economics.
"In particular, I think asking for guarantees puts the
status of the debt way senior to the private sector. Getting an
IMF guarantee and a decent rate of interest from Ukraine is a
great investment, almost better than being paid up now."
(Additonal reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush and Jonathan Oatis)