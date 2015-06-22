UPDATE 2-China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 32 pct as commodity prices rally
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
MOSCOW, June 22 Ukraine has paid the coupon on a Russian-held $3 billion Eurobond, an official at the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The coupon was due on Monday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates prices, adds quotes)