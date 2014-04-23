(Corrects to show Rostov region in south-west, not south-east)

MOSCOW, April 23 Russia on Wednesday conducted military exercises in its south-western Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, a spokesman for Russia's southern military district said.

The spokesman declined to give details on the drills. However, Reuters Television footage from the exercises showed columns of military vehicles, including jeeps, armoured personnel carriers, mobile multiple rocket launchers, and mobile surface-to-air missile launchers, driving in formation at a military aerodrome. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe)