MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he hoped the suspension of work by U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil in the Kara Sea because of Western sanctions would not affect wider offshore exploration in the Russian Arctic.

"I hope that Exxon's departure won't delay shelf projects," Novak told reporters at an energy conference in Moscow. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)