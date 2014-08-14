MOSCOW Aug 14 Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the southern Russian resort of Sochi on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The office of the Finnish president was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk in Crimea and Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)