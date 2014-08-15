SOCHI, Russia Aug 15 Finnish President Sauli
Niinisto told his counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that
Western sanctions against Moscow and the food ban Russia
introduced in response were damaging bilateral ties and proposed
to seek ways to end the Ukraine crisis.
Finland is one of the EU states hardest hit by trade
embargoes that Moscow has imposed in retaliation for EU
sanctions, yet it does not want to be seen as a weak link in the
European front to pressure Putin over Ukraine.
"The catastrophe that happened in Ukraine is of course
reflecting on all of us, affecting us all, and it has much
broader implications than (just) local consequences," he told
Putin through a translator in his Black Sea residence.
"The traditional relations between Russia and Finland have
taken a toll as a result of these events."
Putin echoed his remarks, saying mutual trade dropped 8
percent lately due to a number of factors which included
East-West political tensions, but made no mention of the Ukraine
crisis in his welcome remarks.
Niinisto said he wanted to seek possibilities to ease the
Ukraine crisis at talks with Putin.
"I would therefore want to talk to you about the
opportunities to resolve the Ukraine (crisis), to stop the
negative string of events and contribute to stabilisation,
because all of that indeed affects all of us," he said.
European Union foreign ministers will hold an emergency
meeting on Friday to discuss the region's response to major
crises including the conflict in Ukraine.
The EU has already imposed sanctions on individual Russians
and the energy, finance and defence sectors to punish Moscow for
its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and what Western
governments say is its backing for pro-Russian separatists in
eastern Ukraine.
Russia denies arming the rebels or orchestrating the
conflict. It says the authorities in Kiev, with backing from the
West, are inflicting a humanitarian crisis on the mainly
Russian-speaking population of eastern Ukraine.
Russian-Finnish trade fell by 8 percent to $8.3 billion in
the first half of 2014, according to a Kremlin fact sheet
distributed ahead of the meeting.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)