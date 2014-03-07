* Many of fleet's ships are old, destined for scrap
* Fleet is due to get new submarines, ships, aircraft
* Ships used in Ukraine crisis, against Georgia, off Syria
* Is seen as geopolitical asset for President Putin
By Andrew Osborn
SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine, March 7 Gently bobbing up
and down in the sheltered waters of the Bay of Sevastopol in
Crimea, Russia's storied Black Sea Fleet has an air of decay
about it.
Paint peels from low-slung dockside buildings, a solitary
submarine sits dolefully alongside a pontoon, and the fleet's
boxy grey ships date back to the Soviet-era with many soon
destined for the scrap heap.
But appearances can be deceptive. The fleet, its base, and
the sprawling military infrastructure that go with it, are vital
to Russian President Vladimir Putin's military and geopolitical
ambitions and one of the main reasons the Kremlin is now eyeing
complete control of Crimea.
Nor will the fleet be outdated for much longer. It is soon
to be restocked with billions of dollars worth of hardware. Lee
Willett, editor of Jane's Navy International, said six new
submarines and six new frigates were scheduled for delivery in
the next few years.
It is also expected to take delivery of other vessels such
as the giant Mistral helicopter carrier, currently being built
in France, as well as new attack aircraft.
For Russia, the fleet and its Sevastopol base are a
guarantor of its southern borders and a platform for projecting
power into the Black Sea and from there into the Mediterranean.
Its base is also a docking point for Russian oil tankers bound
for the Bosporus and the fleet will be tasked with protecting
Russia's South Stream gas pipeline once it is finished.
Russian analysts say Putin's decision to intervene in
Ukraine was in large part driven by his desire to safeguard the
Sevastopol base as he feared the country's new government would
cancel a lease deal allowing the fleet to stay until 2042.
"Putin had every reason to think that would happen," said
Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the Moscow-based Russia in Global
Affairs journal. "The new government in Ukraine wants to move
closer to the European Union and NATO. Their agenda would have
meant the fleet would have to leave."
EMOTIONAL SIGNIFICANCE
Such a withdrawal, from a base that carries huge emotional
and symbolic significance for Russians because of Sevastopol's
role in the Crimean War and World War Two, would have been a
serious geopolitical defeat for Putin, said Lukyanov.
It would also have left Moscow without a viable Black Sea
naval base.
First purloined by Russia at the end of the eighteenth
century by Empress Catherine the Great, Sevastopol's deep water
port, sheltered bay, and the fact that it never freezes over,
make it the best natural harbour in the Black Sea.
Russia's only alternative, its port at Novorossiysk, is
buffeted by winds, is sometimes forced to shut because of bad
weather, and would need billions of dollars of investment to
house the Black Sea Fleet.
If Crimea, as seems likely, opts to become part of Russia in
the face of opposition from the West and from the Ukrainian
government, the Black Sea Fleet and its around 16,000 servicemen
will become even more important.
Experts say the fleet currently has around 40 frontline
warships including a submarine, two cruisers, a destroyer, eight
frigates, 11 corvettes and attack craft, nine mine warfare
vessels and eight amphibious ships which can be used to insert
troops anywhere in the region. It also has a naval aviation arm.
BETTER DAYS
All agree the fleet has seen better days.
"Putin has used the fleet regularly in the Mediterranean to
show that Russia is still a world power," said Willett of Jane's
Navy International. "But it's always the same two or three
ships, such as the fleet's flagship Moskva, or the destroyer
Smetlivy. That suggests that only a small number of the fleet's
assets are in service."
Operational or not, its commanders actively deploy what they
have.
Some of its ships took part in the Russia-Georgia war in
2008, others have been used to deliver equipment to Moscow's
ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and some have been
involved in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia.
The fleet has played an important role in the Ukrainian
crisis so far, blockading Ukrainian navy vessels in the port of
Sevastopol so that they can't set sail, and scuttling a ship to
block the entrance to a Ukrainian naval base further along the
Black Sea coast.
Ukrainian military officials also believe the fleet helped
bring in extra Russian troops from Sochi after they finished
providing security for the winter Olympics there.
One of four fleets operated by Russia, the Black Sea Fleet
dwarfs the Ukrainian navy in size and firepower since it
inherited around four fifths of the Soviet navy's ships in the
region when the USSR collapsed in 1991, with the Ukrainians
getting the rest.
BRIDGEHEAD
The fleet and its base have given Moscow an important
bridgehead in Ukraine since the Soviet collapse with officers
from Russia's FSB security service actively working there.
Former pro-Western Ukrainian president Viktor Yushchenko
wanted the fleet to leave Sevastopol because he said it was an
agent of instability.
Ukrainian critics say Russia has for years used the fleet to
wage a propaganda and intelligence war to promote separatist
sentiment in Crimea and to counter what it sees as hostile
Ukrainian meddling.
The fleet has used its own newspaper, Flag of the
Motherland, and its own TV production studio which makes
programmes for local channels, to wage that war, they say.
But local residents in Sevastopol, many of whom are related
to current or past Russian servicemen, say they cannot imagine
the fleet anywhere else.
"Sevastopol was created for the Russian fleet," said Yulia,
a 44-year-old housewife, helping pro-Russian activists blockade
the Ukrainian navy's headquarters.
"Sevastopol without the fleet would just be a bit of land.
The fleet is Sevastopol. Where would the fleet go if not
Sevastopol?"
Under an agreement with Ukraine, Russia cannot base more
than 25,000 men in Sevastopol and must negotiate with the
Ukrainians if it wants to add new ships.
The advent of a Kremlin-controlled Crimea would allow Russia
to expand and modernise the fleet as it wished.
"The Ukrainians were dragging their feet in talks about
modernising the fleet," said Pavel Felgenhauer, a Moscow-based
defence expert. "But if Russia gobbles up Crimea it can do what
it wants".
A spokesman for the fleet said he was unable to comment "on
anything" at the moment, while officers approached in Sevastopol
declined to discuss the fleet's work.
Vladimir Anatolyevich, a retired captain 3rd class who
served on the Soviet Union's nuclear submarines and who declined
to give his surname, said the fleet would be safer if Crimea
became part of Russia.
"Almost everyone in Crimea wants to become part of the
Russian Federation," he said. "I just hope Russia doesn't now
betray us and reject us."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)