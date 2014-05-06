UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW May 6 Russia will beef up its Black Sea fleet with new submarines and warships, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying on Tuesday, following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.
"New submarines will join the Black Sea fleet, as well as new-generation surface ships, this year. All this requires much attention from us," Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as saying.
Part of the fleet is based in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in March. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders