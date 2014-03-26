(Adds comment by Ukrainian authorities, Transaero)
MOSCOW/KIEV, March 26 Russia accused Ukraine on
Wednesday of putting lives at risk by preventing Russian pilots
and crew disembarking from passenger flights but the Ukrainian
authorities said the report distorted the facts.
Citing information from Russian carrier Aeroflot,
the Foreign Ministry said Ukrainian border officials were
denying entry to Russian crews landing in Ukraine in violation
of safety regulations allowing for rest periods after flights.
"Russia insists on an unconditional cessation of these
irresponsible practices by Ukraine which endanger the safety of
civil aviation flights," the ministry said in a statement.
Tension is high between Moscow and Kiev following Russia's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last week and the
overthrow of Ukraine's Moscow-backed president last month.
Ukraine's border control service said the ministry's account
of events did "not fully correspond with the facts."
It said it had followed orders from law enforcement agencies
to stop one Russian from entering the country, not the entire
crew, although the man turned out to be a pilot. When he was
denied entry, the whole crew decided to return to the plane.
"No one refused the crew entry but the crew members decided
themselves not to cross the border," said Oksana Ozhigova, a
spokeswoman for Kiev's Borispol airport.
The border control service said it had also denied entry to
two Russian crew members on two other occasions this month in
the eastern Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv because they
were on a list of people barred from entering the country.
Another Russian airline, Transaero, said it had not
experienced such problems.
