MOSCOW Aug 7 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that Moscow was considering banning transit flights by airlines from the European Union and the United States to the Asia-Pacific region.

Medvedev said a final decision on whether to ban the flights by EU and U.S. airlines had not been taken but said Russia had decided to ban transit flights for Ukrainian airlines via its territory.

Low-cost Russian airline Dobrolyot stopped flying recently after being sanctioned by the European Union.

