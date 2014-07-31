MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) may restrict fruit imports from Greece next week, RIA news agency reported, citing the watchdog agency.

VPSS may also suspend U.S. poultry imports next week, Interfax news agency said, citing the same service.

The service could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)