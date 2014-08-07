MOSCOW Aug 7 Russia will ban fruit, vegetable, meat, fish, milk and dairy imports from the United States, th European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday.

The ban is valid from Aug. 7 and will last for one year, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Katya Golubkova and Maria Kiselyova)