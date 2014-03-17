MOSCOW, March 17 France has postponed a visit to Moscow by its defence and foreign ministers that had been planned for Tuesday, a Russian Foreign Ministry source told Reuters on Monday.

French President Francois Hollande had said on Saturday that Paris would review its military cooperation with Russia as part of a third level of sanctions if Moscow did not de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Kevin Liffey)