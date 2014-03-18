Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin criticised France on Tuesday for saying it could consider cancelling a 1.2 billion euro helicopter-carrier contract with Moscow if the Ukraine crisis continues.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius raised the possibility of scrapping the deal on Monday if further sanctions are announced against Moscow over its seizure of control of Ukraine's Crimea region.
"France is starting to undermine confidence in it as a reliable provider in the very sensitive sector of military and technical cooperation," Rogozin, who oversees the military sector, said on Twitter.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.