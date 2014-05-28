MOSCOW May 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin
will discuss the crisis in Ukraine at talks with French
President Francois Hollande in Paris on June 5, the Kremlin said
on Wednesday.
The talks will take place in the French president's Elysee
Palace on the eve of a World War Two anniversary and will be
Putin's first meeting with the head of government or state of a
major Western power since Russia's annexation of Crimea.
"On the evening of June 5 ... the presidents of the two
countries will hold talks on fundamental international and
bilateral issues, including the Ukraine crisis," said Kremlin
foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)