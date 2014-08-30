* Politician had revealed funerals of two soldiers
* Some locals believe they were killed in Ukraine
* OSCE calls for investigation
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, Aug 30 A Russian politician said on
Saturday he had been badly beaten after publicising the
mysterious funerals of two soldiers who may have died while
fighting in Ukraine.
Lev Shlosberg, a newspaper publisher who represents the
liberal opposition Yabloko party in the regional assembly in the
northwestern city of Pskov, said he was attacked on Friday
evening near his home.
"They attacked me from behind, I did not see any of them,"
Shlosberg said in a phone interview from his hospital ward.
"Apparently, they knocked me unconscious with their first
punch, threw me to the ground, beat me up and then ran away.
Those people were very good professionals in their nasty
business."
Shlosberg's paper published the investigation into the
funerals of two Pskov-based paratroopers last week. The report
added to a trail of evidence suggesting that Russian soldiers
have been killed in eastern Ukraine, contradicting denials by
Moscow that it is lending military support to separatist rebels
there.
The report has raised awkward questions for the Kremlin.
When a Reuters reporter went on Wednesday to the cemetery where
the soldiers were alleged to have been buried, he was stopped
from entering and threatened by two young men with shaven heads.
Shlosberg said he believed he had been attacked for
presenting evidence that Russia's military was taking part in
the Ukraine conflict and sustaining casualties.
"I hope police will at least find the culprits," he said.
"This would be hard to do...but I don't see grounds for police
to intentionally hamper the investigation."
Shlosberg said he did not want to discuss his injuries, but
doctors had told him he would take 10 days to recover.
The local governor demanded a thorough investigation of the
attack, a demand echoed by the Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe.
A Kremlin spokesman has said that the relevant authorities
will look into the reports about the soldiers' burials.
