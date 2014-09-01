* EU could suspend gas re-exports, cut industrial use
* Russia meets almost a third of EU gas demand
* Eastern Europe relies almost entirely on Russian imports
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 1 The European Union could ban gas
exports and limit industrial use as part of emergency measures
to protect household energy supplies this winter, a source told
Reuters, as it braces for a possible halt in Russian gas as a
result of the Ukraine crisis.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil, coal and natural
gas, and its pipelines through Ukraine are currently the subject
of political manoeuvering - not for the first time - as Europe
and Moscow clash over the latter's military action in Ukraine.
Kiev is warning that Russia plans to halt gas supplies while
Moscow says Ukraine could siphon off energy destined for the
European Union - which has just threatened new sanctions if
Moscow fails to pull its forces out of Ukraine.
While buyers of oil and coal can find new suppliers
relatively quickly, southeast Europe receives most of its gas
from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom.
Tankers from Qatar and Algeria bring liquefied natural gas
(LNG) to Europe via ports along the Atlantic and Mediterranean
oceans, but European buyers often re-sell those cargoes abroad
for higher prices rather than supplying their domestic market.
A source at the EU Commission said it was considering a ban
on the practice of re-selling to bolster reserves.
"In the short-term, we are very worried about winter
supplies in southeast Europe," said the source, who has direct
knowledge of the Commission's energy emergency plans.
"Our best hope in case of a cut is emergency measure
994/2010 which could prevent LNG from leaving Europe as well as
limit industrial gas use in order to protect households," the
source said.
European Union Regulation number 994/2010, passed in 2010 to
safeguard gas supplies, could include banning gas companies from
selling LNG tankers outside of Europe, keeping more gas in
reserve, and ordering industry to stop using gas.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said last
week during negotiations with Ukraine and Russia that the bloc
was preparing a "Plan B" to protect gas supplies in the worst
case scenario.
Hungary, likely to be among the countries most affected by a
cut in supplies, said it was monitoring the need for further
increases in strategic reserves. The Development Ministry told
Reuters it was also looking at "potential regulatory methods
that would prompt market players to build reserves beyond the
regulatory minimum."
Cutting industrial consumption would hurt an already shaky
European economy, while banning utilities from selling liquefied
natural gas (LNG) tanker cargoes overseas would hurt their
revenues.
European utilities have been preparing for a supply cut by
injecting as much gas as possible into storage and as a result,
the region's storage facilities are filled to 90 percent, or 70
billion cubic metres (bcm), equivalent to 15 percent of Europe's
annual demand.
Whatever the bloc does, it will struggle to compensate fully
if Russian gas stops coming to Europe, political and industry
sources say. Gas prices have risen 35 percent since July due to
this threat.
LIMITED ALTERNATIVES
Russia meets around a third of EU demand for oil, coal and
natural gas, according to EU data. In return it receives some
$250 billion a year, or around two-thirds of government
revenue.
The problem with a potential cut is that continental
Europe's pipeline infrastructure was built from East-to-West in
order to import Russian gas.
Efforts to build more supplies going the other way, such as
LNG from Atlantic terminals, are not sufficiently developed to
meet this winter's demand in southeast Europe.
European energy suppliers could use more coal: that market
is over supplied as a result of slowing Asian demand and
improvements in mining output from exporters in Colombia,
Australia and South Africa. U.S. coal miners are also looking
for new buyers since the North American shale gas boom has
pushed most coal out of the U.S. market.
All this has caused a 40 percent coal price drop in the past
three years.
Again however, the problem is infrastructure: large parts of
central and eastern Europe rely on district gas heating, which
means burning coal to generate electricity will not help keep
households warm this winter.
Russia has halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the
past decade - 2006, 2009 and since June this year - because of
price disputes with Kiev, although this year gas intended for
customers in the EU have so far continued to flow via Ukraine.
Gazprom insists it has been a reliable supplier and that
flows to Europe were in the past disrupted only after Ukraine
took some gas intended for the EU to meet its own demand.
With Europe now at odds alongside Ukraine against Russia,
the impact of any future shut-down may be more marked.
"We believe the Ukrainian situation will not be resolved
without a transit interruption (and) prices would be likely
spike," said analysts at French bank Societe Generale.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Michael
Kahn in Prague, and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by
Veronica Brown and Sophie Walker)