* Putin threatens Ukraine with suspension of gas supplies
* Says people in eastern Ukraine suffering with no gas
* Ukraine says Gazprom delivers less than already paid
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 25 President Vladimir
Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia would halt gas supplies to
Ukraine if it did not receive advance payment, raising the
possibility of onward deliveries to Europe being disrupted for
the fourth time in a decade.
Criticising Ukraine for cutting off gas to eastern regions
where separatists have risen up against Kiev's rule, he said:
"Imagine these people will be left without gas in winter. Not
only that there is famine ... It smells of genocide."
Putin said he hoped there would be no Russian supply cuts
but warned that Europe was dependent on Ukraine's "financial
discipline".
Europe received around 147 billion cubic metres of Russian
gas last year - or around a third of its total needs - with
roughly 40 percent shipped via Ukraine.
Kiev and Moscow have argued over gas supplies and pricing
for the past year, deepening a rift in ties between the
neighbours as Ukrainian forces battle pro-Russian rebels in east
Ukraine.
Russia has halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the
past decade: in 2006, 2009 and last year after it accused Kiev
of not paying up. The West accuses Moscow of using energy as a
geopolitical weapon to keep Ukraine under its influence.
This time, the dispute has centred on gas deliveries to
Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which Russia is now
directly supplying with gas contracted to Ukraine.
"If the prepayment does not come, Gazprom, according to the
contract ... will suspend deliveries. Of course this may create
a threat to transit to Europe, to our European partners," Putin
said.
"We hope ... that gas supplies will not be interrupted. But
this does not depend only on us, it depends on the financial
discipline of our Ukrainian partners."
Putin said Ukraine had enough gas to cover its needs for
three or four days but accused Kiev of punishing its people
living in eastern Ukraine by refusing to deliver gas supplies.
THREE DAYS LEFT
Alexei Miller, the head of Russian gas company Gazprom
, told the head of Ukrainian state energy company,
Naftogaz, in a letter that Kiev had only three days left of
prepaid gas deliveries from Russia. After that, Interfax news
agency cited Miller as saying, Ukraine would be cut off.
A Gazprom spokesman said there had been no decision on
whether to shut off supplies yet and Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said he hoped a payment dispute with Kiev would not lead
to a break in gas supplies to Europe.
"We are counting on a new prepayment for Russian gas being
made on time ... There should be no break in gas supplies to
European customers," Novak said in a statement.
Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said on Tuesday Gazprom
had supplied less than half of two prepaid daily shipments, due
for delivery on Sunday and Monday.
Moscow cut off supplies to Kiev last June and restored them
only in December, after a European-brokered deal secured
supplies through the winter.
Under the deal, Ukraine is required to pay in advance for
gas. It has said it will not make any further payments without
new guarantees because Moscow failed on Sunday and Monday to
deliver gas that had already been purchased.
The so-called winter gas deal is due to expire at the end of
next month. Novak said European Commission Vice
President Maros Sefcovic had proposed holding talks on the
dispute on Monday.
