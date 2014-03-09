KIEV, March 9 Russia's Gazprom is
likely to increase the price Ukraine pays for its gas supplies
to $368.5 per 1,000 cubic metres in the second quarter of this
year, Interfax news agency quoted the Ukrainian energy minister
as saying on Sunday.
Russia agreed in December to cut gas prices for Ukraine to
$268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres from around $400, as part of a
bailout package following Kiev's decision to reject closer ties
with the European Union and turn to Russia instead.
The overthrow of Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich as
Ukraine's president and the new government's pro-Western
policies have put that deal in doubt.
"From Russia we expect to pay about $368.5 in the second
quarter," Fuel and Energy Minister Yuri Prodan was quoted as
telling reporters.