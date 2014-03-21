EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday Ukraine should pay back $11 billion to Russia because an agreement under which Russia provided cheap gas would cease to be valid, RIA news agency reported.
He said the Kharkiv agreements under which Russia was to provide the cheap gas in return for the lease of the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea were "subject to denunciation", giving Russia a legal right to sue for money back from Ukraine. (Reporting By Jason Bush)
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.