MOSCOW, June 10 Russian natural gas producer Gazprom plans to continue gas talks with Ukraine and the European Commission in Brussels later on Tuesday after earlier talks ended without agreement, a company spokesman said.

Sergei Kupriyanov said the talks would most probably start at 11:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Gas flows from Russia have continued without interruption after a Russian deadline passed for Ukraine to pay off part of its gas debt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)