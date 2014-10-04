MOSCOW Oct 4 The Russia-led South Stream
undersea gas pipeline is still going ahead, Energy Minister
Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Saturday, following
concerns the European Union might be losing enthusiasm for the
project.
The natural gas pipeline, which will cost an estimated $40
billion, is designed to carry Russian gas to the centre of
Europe on a route that bypasses crisis-hit Ukraine.
The project has yet to be approved by the EU, which is
trying to become less dependent on Russian gas. Supplies from
Russia currently account for about a third of EU gas imports.
"The South Stream project has not been stopped," Novak was
quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
"The agreements which were signed remain in force. They
can't be cancelled on a unilateral basis."
The European Commission has said South Stream as it stands
does not comply with EU competition law because it offers no
access to third parties.
South Stream also runs counter to the EU policy of
diversifying supply sources to reduce dependence on Russia.
The project has run into problems as a European Commission
working group, set up to define a mechanism for managing the
pipeline, has stopped its work, Novak said.
"We hope that we will resume such work when the new European
Commission is appointed," the minister added.
