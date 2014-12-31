(Adds detail, Naftogaz comments)
MOSCOW Dec 31 Russian natural gas exporter
Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukrainian energy firm
Naftogaz had paid it $150 million for gas supplies in January,
easing fears about possible gas flow disruptions to Europe.
Russia meets around a third of the European Union's gas
demand, with about half of that piped through Ukraine.
Naftogaz said it had made pre-payments for 1 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of Russian gas in total, including supplies it
received in December not yet used up.
Last week, Gazprom said Naftogaz had used only 300 million
cubic metres of Russian gas in December out of 1 bcm which
Ukraine had paid for. The unused volumes will be shipped in
January.
Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Ukraine in mid-June in a row
over pricing and unpaid bills. It resumed deliveries this month
after Ukraine made a prepayment and paid off part of its debt.
The current agreement on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine is
valid until the end of the first quarter 2015.
Last week, Gazprom said it had received a $1.65 billion
payment from Ukraine to cover the country's gas debts, which it
had to cover before the year-end.
