* Ukraine says to stop buying Russian gas
* Says cheaper prices offered from Europe
* Gazprom says halts deliveries
By Pavel Polityuk and Maria Kiselyova
KIEV/MOSCOW, Nov 25 A clash over natural gas
pricing between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Wednesday with
Russian exporter Gazprom announcing it would halt
deliveries and Kiev saying it could find cheaper supply from
Europe.
Moscow and Kiev have clashed over gas pricing repeatedly in
recent years and Russia's annexation of Crimea has worsened
their relations.
"The government has decided to order (state energy firm)
Naftogaz to stop buying Russian gas. It is not that they are not
delivering us gas, it is that we are not buying any," Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
"We are doing this because the price offers from our
European partners are significantly better than those from our
northern neighbour," he said.
It was unclear whether private Ukrainian firms could still
import Russian gas in future.
EC UNFAZED
On Wednesday, Russia's Gazprom said it was halting
gas supplies to Ukraine until it had received a new prepayment
for deliveries.
A day earlier the Kremlin accused Kiev of deliberately
thwarting efforts to restore power to Crimea after unknown
saboteurs blew up pylons supplying the peninsula with
electricity over the weekend.
Kiev said it did not need any more Russian gas for now and
would guarantee the transit of piped Russian gas bound for
Europe.
The European Commission said it was not worried about the
situation for now. Europe relies on Russia for about a third of
its gas, almost half of which is piped via Ukraine.
"The European Commission has no particular concern about the
gas flows from Russia to Ukraine and no further comment to
make," Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.
Ukraine has imported 400 million cubic metres of Russian gas
so far this month, Ukrtransgaz data showed, and Energy Minister
Volodymyr Demchyshyn said this week that Kiev had enough gas in
reserve without buying any more.
He said gas consumption this winter is down and estimated
that reserves would stand at around 16 billion cubic metres in
early December, 2 billion higher than at the same point last
year.
