MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it was halting gas supplies to Ukraine until it makes an upfront payment.

Gazprom said that by 1000 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday Ukraine had received all gas it had paid for, adding it saw serious risks to secure gas transit to Europe via Ukraine in winter due to the stoppage. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)