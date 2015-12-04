MOSCOW Dec 4 Russian gas producer Gazprom
said on Friday it had asked Ukraine's Naftogaz to
provide a guarantee on the volumes of gas it intended to
purchase from Gazprom until the end of March.
Gazprom added in a statement after the two sides had met in
Berlin that Naftogaz intended to ask for a gas price discount
for the first quarter of next year.
"Given the tough financial position of Naftogaz Ukraine, one
should not expect pre-payment and resumption of Russian gas
supplies before the end of the year," the statement cited
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller as saying.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)